MEMBERS of a Tyrone support group for men got on their bikes to raise more than £5,000 to help them maintain their much-needed work in the community.

The Men’s Healthy Minds charity spinathon took place at MC Fitness on Gortin Road in Omagh.

It was held as part of the recent Men’s Health Week. This year’s theme was ‘Know Your Numbers’, highlighting the importance of keeping an eye on your blood pressure and calories, as well as promoting the contact numbers of such charities as Samaritans and Lifeline.

Based in Omagh, the Men’s Healthy Minds group was founded last year by Mandy Chism and Donal Rowan, with the help of Resilio, a mental health charity that inspires hope.

In the run-up to International Men’s Day 2023, the pair placed posters in local shops and on social media publicising a meeting for men to meet up and connect over a coffee to share what they would like to see for men’s health support in the area.

A total of 26 men turned up to this meeting, which was held in Donal’s coffee shop, The Sandwich Company.

Deciding to meet up every month, Men’s Healthy Minds was born and has been going from strength-to-strength ever since.

Mandy said, “Because it was Men’s Health Week, we thought we would raise funds to put back into the group.

“There were plenty of calories burnt and we managed to raise over £5,000, and are still counting, so it was a great success.”

Speaking of the importance of such a support group in the Omagh area, Donal said, “I feel the group provides a platform for men to attend a safe, non-judgmental space where they can connect over a cup of coffee.

“This really has been a journey for us all, one which I am very glad to be a part of.

“It’s a privilege to work alongside the men in the group and welcome new members all the time.”