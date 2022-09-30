Cheers to the future as Hagans goes on market

IT’S been the scene of thousands of birthday parties, sporting victory celebrations, family reunions, exam results parties and where the first sparks of romance were kindled for many couples and now Hagans Bar in Dungannon is on the lookout for its own new partner.

After 32 years behind one of the town’s most famous bars, Paul and Briege Hagan are making plans for retirement and have put the expansive venue on the market.

“We’re not just selling a bar here, it’s a lot more than that. This is an opportunity for someone to take over this pub which is a part of the town,” Paul told the Herald as he revealed the sale.

In a joint statement, the couple paid tribute to the legions of loyal customers and the dedicated staff who have made Hagans such a success in Dungannon town centre.

The pair took over the bar in 1990 from Paul’s parents, Dominic and May Hagan, who had purchased the pub in 1969.

“We feel the time is right to move to the next chapter in our lives and give someone else the opportunity to take over the reins of this very successful and lucrative business. We have been blessed over the years to have a fantastic, strong customer base from all walks of life, and absolutely brilliant staff past and present,” said Paul and Briege Hagan.

“Some might say our timing isn’t good, but regardless of the current global crises, this is a gift for someone any day of the week. After a lifetime of experience, all the structures and processes are firmly in place to make this a well-oiled machine and ready for a seamless take over by the right person.

“We will certainly miss the buzz of it all and it will take some adjusting to a new way of life, but we look forward to it, and can’t wait to spend more time with our family, especially our new granddaughter Fiadh May!”

Over the years, Hagans has won multiple hospitality awards, most recently the Top 100 Hospitality Business Award for three consecutive years running.

The venue has five bar areas and seven serving stations including, Bar Bella, Bar 43 VIP lounge, the Velvet Lounge, the Secret Garden and the recently added and hugely popular Havana beer garden, that all provide genuine hospitality to its broad customer base of all ages, from all sections of the community.

That loyalty came to the fore most notably over the last two years, when Hagans – like many venues – was forced to close and reopen on multiple occasions due to the pandemic.

A recent major development within Hagans was the addition of the fantastic, outdoor beer garden ‘Havana’, which has proven massively popular and helped the bar continue to grow from strength to strength.

Estate agent Conor Mallon from Bests in Dungannon, has been tasked with the sale of the bar.

“This sale represents an opportunity to acquire a very strong established business, with a secure track record,” he said.

“This is a thriving business, which has the scope to continue to be the main entertainment and food premises locally for many years to come.”

Interested parties should contact Conor Mallon on 028 8772 2663 or by email conor@bestpropertyservices.com