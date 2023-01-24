Child’s cancer battle inspires cold water challenge

AN Omagh woman who watched her child bravely battle cancer is taking a plunge into cold water to support other children facing the disease.

Noreen McCarney discovered a lump on her youngest son, Conor, when he was just 20- months-old.

Advertisement

The lump turned out to be cancerous, and Conor was diagnosed with a rare form of the disease called Clear Cell Sarcoma.

He, then, endured various treatments, including multiple surgeries, and bouts of radiotherapy and chemotherapy – all before the age of three.

Conor finished his treatment in March of last year, and, happily, received the all-clear in June.

As a result of her experience, Noreen is supporting the ‘World Cancer Day’ cold water challenge on Saturday, February 4.

That day, people are being encouraged to immerse themselves in cold water – such as the chilly sea, an icy lake or river – in aid of ‘Young Lives VS Cancer’, an organisation which supports children and young people facing cancer.

Noreen, who ‘isn’t the biggest fan of water’, is taking on the cold dip challenge with her friend, Kerry Sharkey.

Both women recently started a podcast called ‘Wee Tit Bits’, in which they discuss family matters, parenting and everyday life in general.

Advertisement

Noreen told the TyroneHerald, “I have been wanting to do a fundraiser for a while now, to give back to one of the main charities involved in Conor’s cancer journey.

“Kerry and I talked about doing new things this year that will push us out of our comfort zones, and a cold water challenge was something that we decided to do.

“Young Lives VS Cancer (formerly known as Clic Sargent) were promoting ‘World Cancer Day’ on February 4 by doing the cold water dip, so thought it would be the perfect opportunity to do both!”

Kerry Sharkey said this was will be a ‘real challenge’ for her friend, who cannot swim!

“Noreen isn’t the biggest fan of water, so when the idea to do a cold water dip was first brought up, she was not very excited.

“However, once Noreen realised that it was for ‘Young Lives VS Cancer’, she was more than happy to do it.”

Noreen says the charity ‘Young Lives VS Cancer’ became very close to her heart after helping her family through Conor’s various treatments as he battled cancer.

“It was the most horrendous time, from the initial diagnosis, to the intensive chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and two major surgeries.

“And all before your child turns three-years-old. It really was a heartbreaking experience, and very tough for such a young child to go through.

“But Conor finished treatment in March 2022, and then in June last year, he had another MRI scan and it came back clear.

“He is now reviewed every three months with regular x-rays and scans, so it can still be an anxious time. But, thankfully, they have been showing clear each time.”

Both Noreen and Kerry are encouraging others to take part in the cold dip challenge.

Kerry said, “Anyone who wants join in on the dip can just contact us. We have not decided on the location as of yet, but it will be a great day out, and all for a great cause.”

To join the group on their cold water dip on February 4, contact them via weetitbits@gmail.com. Or, if you want to donate to the cause, you can do so via: ’www.facebook.com/donate/538427231646180/’