Christmas in Fermanagh and Omagh

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has a fun filled programme of Christmas events and activities to get everyone into the festive spirit.

From Thursday, December 1 2022, the streets of Enniskillen and Omagh will be illuminated with Christmas lighting signalling the start of the Christmas season.

The Council’s Seasonal Saturdays commence on Saturday, December 3 2022 from 12 noon to 2.30 pm in Enniskillen and Omagh with music and entertainment along with a special guest appearance by Santa and his helpers. The Seasonal Saturday programme will continue in both towns on 10 and 17 December 2022.

In addition to the Seasonal Saturdays, the Council is sponsoring the Winter Wonderland at O’Neill’s Healy Park in Omagh, which runs from December 1, 2022 – January 1, 2023. Enjoy a delightful Christmas market, music and entertainment plus views of the town from ‘Omagh Eye Ferris Wheel’

Get your skates on this Christmas when the very popular Share on Ice experience returns to the Share Holiday Village in Lisnaskea from November 18 2022 until January 4 2023.

Take a Polar Express train ride with Mrs Claus and her elves in Enniskillen at Cancer Connect’s Winter Wonderland. Enjoy storytelling and seasonal fun and games each weekend from November 25 – December 10 2022.

And if that’s not enough, experience a traditional Dickens Christmas Fayre by the Golden Apple Players at Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, or enjoy Fermanagh Fun Farm’s Live Nativity Play.

The Council has also rolled out a Christmas Tree and illumination programme to provide trees to towns and villages throughout the District to support their festive activities, and Christmas lights displays will also feature in Carrickmore, Dromore, Fintona, Irvinestown and Lisnaskea.

Speaking about the Christmas programme, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Barry McElduff, said, “I am really delighted that the Council is delivering and supporting a programme of Christmas events for residents and visitors. I am confident that the entertainment on the Saturdays in the run up to Christmas will help to encourage families and visitors into our two main towns to support local businesses. I also welcome the Christmas Tree programme which is being implemented across the Council area. It is important to spread the festive cheer as widely as possible and ensure that our towns and villages continue to thrive. This Winter will be particularly challenging for many people, not least with the cost of living crisis. Therefore, it is all the more important that we embrace the festivities and Christmas Cheer.”

A variety of Christmas themed events will also be taking place at Council venues providing fun for all the family. With the ever popular ‘Elf Escape’ at the Marble Arch Caves and a Christmas Science Workshop at the Cuilcagh Lakelands UNESCO Geopark, to workshops, music performances and films at the Ardhowen Theatre, Enniskillen, and Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, there is something for everyone!

For more information on all the Christmas events, please visit the Council’s website at https://www.fermanaghomagh.com/events-and-festivals/