This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Church plaque unveiled in memory of bomb victim

  • 23 September 2022
Church plaque unveiled in memory of bomb victim
Jonathan RaineyBy Jonathan Rainey - 23 September 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

‘Ordinary people’ are future of the Church Refugee and newcomer youth ambassadors appointed in Omagh Widow of murdered prison officer makes ‘challenging’ trip to Rwanda A way with words…

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY