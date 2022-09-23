Church plaque unveiled in memory of bomb victim

A plaque has been unveiled at Donemana Presbyterian Church in memory of one of the victims of the Claudy bombings 50 years ago.

The memorial to 16-year-old William Temple was dedicated during a service of remembrance and thanksgiving in the church on Sunday evening.

The teenager was one of nine people killed in the terrorist bombings on July 31, 1972.

His family have had a long association with Donemana Presbyterian Church, and organised the service in collaboration with local victims’ group, South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF).

During the service, David Temple paid an emotional tribute to his murdered brother.

He said, “Billy had a bright future ahead of him, until, of course, terrorists decided that his life was expendable. Billy was collateral damage in a much bigger game.

“Claudy has never gone away. Even to this present day, Claudy is always on our minds. Fifty years has not diluted my desire for justice, for truth – and for accountability.

“I look for justice for Billy and for the others injured and bereaved in the Claudy bombings, and will continue to do so. I will fight on; I owe it to my brother. When I get to meet him in heaven, I will be able to say to him that ‘I tried my best down there to get justice for you, sir’.”

SEFF’s director of services, Kenny Donaldson, said, “It is our immense privilege to support the Temple family in coordinating a service of remembrance and thanksgiving honouring the young life of William Temple, and we have been blessed to work with Rev Seth Wright, his Church session, and also visiting preacher, Rev Alan Irwin, in developing the service.

“The Temple family have a long association with Donemana Presbyterian Church, and it is, therefore, fitting that a plaque be erected within the Church honouring the life of young William Temple. The Claudy bombings were an horrific act of reckless terrorism ,which stole away lives; young and older, male and female, Protestant and Roman Catholic.

“William had his whole life ahead of him, and his murder forever changed life for the Temple family; also causing the early death of William’s daddy.”