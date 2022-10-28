Ciaran continues to carry the fundraising baton

CIARAN O’Loughlin has a confession to make – he doesn’t really love running marathons!

That seems a strange thing to say for a man who is about to run his tenth Dublin City Marathon.

Ciaran completed his first Dublin Marathon back in 2013 along with his dad Pat to help raise funds for MS Research.

The father and son double act, along with others, pounded the pavements of the Fair City until 2020 when Pat (86), after amazingly chalking up Dublin City Marathon number 40, decided to call it a day.

Last year, due to the uncertainty of Covid restrictions, Cairan and others continued to carry the baton by completing a virtual version on home soil but come Sunday he’ll return to the streets of Dublin for another go at the 26.2 miles.

So, if he doesn’t love running marathons, why do it?

“I suppose there is the emotional connection and the significance of my dad doing it for so long, for a start,” said the current Dergview player.

“As well as that, it’s become a tradition. The support and generosity of the people in the Derg for raising money is incredible. My dad doing it for so long generated a lot of interest and publicity. People are always asking me are you doing it this year again?”

That generosity and support is also key in helping Ciaran cross the finish line which, no doubt, will again be the case come Sunday.

“It’s funny how your memory tricks you into forgeting how painful it can be,” he continued.

“It’s only when you are back on the course again that you remember how tough it was.

“That said, in those tough times I think about the people I’m helping and the people who are supporting me and that helps me get through the dark moments.

“I think the community in the Derg takes a certain amount of pride in raising money for MS and maybe that’s got something to do with the fact that quite a few people locally are affected by the condition.

“And, of course, when I get a wee letter of thanks from the MS charity, it makes me feel proud and gives me a great feeling that I’m able to help.”

l Anyone who wants to help Ciaran’s marathon fundraising effort for MS can do so by going to the JustGiving sponsorship page for the marathon this year and clicking on the link. https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/coloughlin.

l Alternatively, donors can call at Pat O’Loughlin Jewellers in Castlederg. To date, the O’Loughlin clan and others have raised more than £70,000 for MS.