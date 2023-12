A YOUNG Carrickmore man has completed a remarkable running achievement to raise vital funds for charity.

Inspired by his father’s Parkinson’s diagnosis, Ciaran Daly embarked on an arduous mission: Running four miles every four hours for a gruelling 48 hours, amassing an impressive £6,000 for Parkinson’s and Mental Health charities.

A talented footballer for St Colmcille’s, Ciaran highlighted the unique nature of his challenge as a means of drawing attention to Parkinson’s disease and mental health.

“Doing a challenge like this can raise so much for charity, because people respond to those who are suffering,” he said.

“If you are putting yourself out there and are willing to sacrifice your own comfort, then people are going to respect your effort and hopefully donate to your cause.”

Ciaran’s dedication stemmed not only from personal ties but also from a broader mission to shed light on two crucial causes that touch countless lives daily.

“My father was diagnosed with Parkinsons in 2021, so that was a massive part in picking this charity,” Ciaran revealed, adding, “Mental Health is another charity that everyone can relate to in daily life.”

Ciaran’s achievement was certainly a notable one, especially considering the commitment to running four miles every four hours – day and night!

He cites a lack of sleep as probably the most difficult aspect of his running challenge.

“Not being able to get a proper sleep between the legs took its toll towards the end,” Ciaran admitted

“Between every leg, I tried to keep the movement limited to allow my body to recover as much as possible.”

As the miles accumulated and exhaustion threatened to take hold, Ciaran’s community rallied around him, lending support and camaraderie at every turn.

“It was a great feeling to complete the challenge,” he said. “Having so many people out supporting me helped massively.”

“It was difficult, but whenever you are doing something for a good cause, you get that extra bit of motivation to do whatever it takes to complete.”