City adventure for Errin the Sperrinview Elephant

THE artistic talents of Dungannon pupils have been enthralling shoppers and tourists in Belfast.

Elmer’s Big Belfast Trail – which includes the work of pupils from Sperrinview Special School – has seen a herd of “elephant-astic” sculptures make a colourful splash by popping up in iconic locations, landmarks and open spaces throughout Belfast city centre.

The free, family-friendly art trail runs until August 31, and features over 70 uniquely decorated sculptures designed by artists, local schools and community groups.

Advertisement

Mary McGaffin from Sperrinview Special School explained the inspiration behind their elephant.

“Our sculpture is called Errin the Sperrinview Elephant. Inspired by inclusivity, we are all important pieces of a bigger puzzle. Our design reflects the inclusivity of our school.

“Despite the individual barriers and challenges students face daily, they are valued contributing members. Each puzzle piece reflects this and represents each class. The pieces were designed and coloured by the students themselves.”

Elmer’s Big Belfast Trail is organised by the Northern Ireland Hospice in partnership with Wild in Art and Andersen Press.

The trail is in aid of NI Hospice and is part of its celebrations to mark 21 Years of Care at Children’s Hospice, Horizon House.

So if you are wondering what to do with the children during the summer holidays, why not head to Belfast’s Lanyon Train Station to see the Dungannon school’s ‘wee Elmer’ on the trail?

You can also join in with the free events on Saturdays at Elmer HQ in Castle Court Shopping Centre, when children can enjoy artist workshops, storytelling and face painting.

Advertisement

Many of the sculptures pay tribute to the history and spirit of Belfast city, from the linen industry to C.S. Lewis, Titanic, and even a Game of Thrones design, with others touching on themes such as the natural beauty of Northern Ireland, environmentalism, the NHS, pride, fairy tales, folklore, Hospice, graffiti, diversity and inclusivity.

Northern Ireland Hospice Chief Executive Heather Weir said, “Elmer’s Big Belfast Trail is the biggest event that the NI Hospice has ever undertaken. It’s huge for the people of Belfast and for those outside the city too – it’s a ‘must do’ for residents and visitors alike and I am sure it will delight all who see it.

“As well as bringing communities and businesses together, the trail will help fund the specialist care which our team provides for local babies, children and young people living with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses.

“Elmer’s stories all promote positivity, compassion, inclusivity and care; all values which align closely with NI Hospice. We’re so pleased that Elmer is helping us raise awareness of our important work in the local community.”

It is estimated that around one million people will take part in Elmer’s Big Belfast Trail, delivering a boost of £10m to the local economy this summer.

To find out more visit elmerbelfast.co.uk or download the ElmerBelfast app for free from the App Store or Google Play.