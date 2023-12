DOZENS fought the cold and wet winter night to celebrate the tenth annual Christmas tree switch-on in Clanabogan.

The Clanabogan Development Initiative held their annual festive event at ViVO Clanabogan, with the support from the local Drumragh cross-community choir.

For the Colton family, who run the convenience store, this was their first year holding the event, which saw Fr Michael McCaul, Canon Robert Clarke and even Santa join in on the fun.

Clanabogan ViVO manager, Sandra Colton, said, “In our first year running the shop, we were proud to be part of such a magical evening.

“It is great to see the community we have served for the majority of this year come together and celebrate with us.”

She added, “It means a lot to us, and we look forward to many more in the years to come!”