Clogher Valley CCÉ celebrate annual Christmas session…

There was no shortage of festivities and music recently in Clogher Valley Community Centre, as the Clogher Valley CCÉ welcomed some of their finest talent to showcase their skills as part of their annual Christmas traditional branch session.

The evening’s proceedings were off to a roaring start, with a taste of local up-and-coming talent from some of the groups younger members who attend their music classes.

Following a short break for refreshments, an award ceremony which served to shine a light on some of the local talent who recently excelled in the Fleadh took place.

Such exceptional talent was awarded with complimentary vouchers. Recipients included Gavin McAnenely; Catriona McKenna; Ciaran McKenna; Peter McKenna; and Sinead McKenna.

An annual Christmas draw was also held, with Johanne Brunt of Augher winning first prize, and receiving £200 for her efforts.

Malaclypse Quinn of Pomeroy took second prize, bringing home £100, while third prize was awarded to Mickey McDaid, who received a £50 meal voucher for Tailor’s House, Ballygawley.

Clogher Valley CCÉ would like to thank everyone for supporting this years Christmas draw, including those who donated gifts and vouchers toward the raffle, as well as all those who took part and attended the event which has been described as an ‘outstanding success in promoting our heritage and culture’.