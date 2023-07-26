Club makes generous donation to family of devoted mum-of-eight

A COOKSTOWN-based GAA club has made a generous donation to the family of a young mother-of-eight who died last month.

Fr Rocks chair Raymond Donnelly, secretary Steven McElhatton and Sinead McIvor, who helped organise the collection, presented the money to the family of late Rock woman, Linda Owens.

The funds were raised at collections during two recent games. A spokesperson for Fr Rocks said, “Many thanks to everyone who gave so generously in support of the Owens family, both from our own club contingent and the gaels of Fintona and Donaghmore.

Advertisement

“Fr Rocks is proud to help the Owens family and would also like to thank everyone who assisted in the collection.”

The young mum passed away peacefully after a short illness on June 17 this year.

Speaking at her funeral service, close friend, Ciara Hetherington, said, “To know Linda, was to love her, and we loved her dearly.

“No-one could deny that Linda was born to be a mother, and what a mother.

“She was selfless and fiercly loving, and her beautiful kids were her everything. Linda was a lady; a ray of sunshine in a, sometimes, very hard world.

“To be born a beautiful soul is one thing; to die as one is an accomplishment.

“To see the tears and the hurt on so many faces has been hard, but it is a very powerful message that our girl was loved.

Advertisement

“I could talk for days about this amazing lady, and still not say it all. I will finish by saying thank you, Linda, for being perfectly you.”

When she was first diagnosed with cancer and became increasingly ill, a family member set up a GoFundMe page, so that Linda could spend more time with her beloved family, her eight children Stephen, Conor, Daryl, Shea, Kady, Dylan, Olly and Keva, along with husband Stephen.

The original goal was to raise £1,000, but that goal was smashed, with the page raising over £19,000.