Coalisland Calendar will help provide meals around world

WITH 2023 just around the corner and there’s no better way to be prepared than to have a beautiful calendar full of south Tyrone scenery and wildlife on the wall.

Produced by Haven Christian Community, the Coalisland Town and Canal Calendar is being sold to raise money for Mary’s Meals, a charity which provides meals for children in their place of education around the world.

The £5 calendar contains 12 beautiful images from around Coalisland and along the Coalisland Canal, mostly taken by Plunkett Scullion, a local photographer well known for his photographs of local wildlife. The production costs of the calendar have been covered by Haven so that all proceeds will go to supporting Mary’s Meals.

Thanks to some generous sponsors every penny raised for Mary’s Meals over the next couple of months will also be doubled, meaning that each calendar will raise £10 for the charity.

“Coalisland is in such a beautiful area and we are lucky to have a photographer like Plunkett who can capture that beauty so well. It’s great to be able to bring a bit of that into people’s homes as well as raising money for such a great charity,” said Sam Walker from Haven.

Chairman of the local Mary’s Meals committee, Martin Dodds agreed, saying, “The money raised by the calendar will make a real difference to lives right across the world.

“By providing meals in schools, children are not just encouraged to attend more but also have the energy to concentrate better and then learn more. It only takes £15.90 to feed a child for an entire year, less than a lot of us would spend on one meal in a restaurant.”

The calendar can be ordered online now at www.haven.community/calendar and it is available in shops in Coalisland including Dorman Healthcare, The Perfect Gift, R&D Christmas Shop and Annagher Services.