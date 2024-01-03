Coalisland foodbank plans to expand services on offer

A VOLUNTARY organisation in Coalisland dedicated to tackling food poverty has big plans to expand the services it offers and utilise its space for the benefit of all in the local community.

Based in St Patrick’s Hall on Barrack Street, the Coalisland Community Hub and Foodbank was initially formed in March 2020 as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic. A team of volunteers, made up of local people, delivered support to vulnerable people in a time of crisis.

Having recently secured a ten-year lease from the local Diocese for the hall, the organisation’s manager, Feargal O’Donnell, said they were now in a position to “really plan for things in advance”.

Mr O’Donnell said, “The foodbank is still our core, it’s still what many of our volunteers are most passionate about, helping other people. It will always be our core but it’s now becoming something a wee bit more.”

He explained how the scheme received a grant which enabled them to transform the toilets and create an area for a social café. “We are hoping to get another grant to have a large disabled toilet. It leaves it that more and more people can visit us.

“Any Tuesday and Thursday morning from 10am-1pm, anyone can drop through the doors, get a cup of tea or coffee and scones and meet people. A lot of people have nowhere to meet, especially older people and people are stuck at home, socially isolated since Covid. We get a good crowd, some days there can be 20 or 30 people. It’s all free, we have volunteers who help out.”

BUSY

Mr O’Donnell said that Christmas was a “particularly busy” time of year, with increased demands on the services.

He estimated that, around this Christmas, the foodbank put out around 50 or 60 per-cent more boxes than any other week during the year.

“People are feeling that extra pinch. We have seen an increase in young families using us,” the manager added.

Emphasising the importance of donations to the scheme, he said, “Lots of kids come in with their parents donating selection boxes and money. Some of them will donate pocket money they have saved. A lady came in, she had won a hamper in her work. She brought it and gave it to us.”

Mr O’Donnell also praised the help received from a variety of local businesses, including Newell Stores, Moy Park and Dunbia Meats.

Meanwhile, the manager also highlighted the good work of Coalisland Hygiene Bank, which donates personal care and household cleaning essentials products all year round.

UNIFORMS

As well as the foodbank, the Coalisland Community Hub also operates a successful student uniform scheme.

Mr O’Donnell said, “Last year was huge, we put over a thousand items out to people in the local area. This year, we probably put out to 600 or 700. We worked with local schools who took it on themselves to ask families, especially those leaving school, if they would donate their uniform.”

Speaking about plans for further development of the hub, the manager said, “We have different groups come in to do training. The building can be used by any group in the community, and we don’t charge.

“Making it bigger allows us to bring more groups in, allows us to accommodate more people, make it accessible for people with wheelchairs, walking aids etc. We set the room up for ten to 12 people, by adjusting it, this will allow us to accommodate 30 people.

“Once there is more room we will be able to run classes, such as fire training classes for our own volunteers. We are also helping a local mental wellbeing group to design a programme with classes, courses and walks.”

Mr O’Donnell added, “There is no reason why other community groups can’t use this space. It’s in the middle of town and there is plenty of parking.”