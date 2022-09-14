Coalisland school offers free food in cost of living crisis

A COALISLAND primary school is going the extra mile this winter to support pupils and their families during the cost-of-living crisis by providing lunches, warm clothing, and a number of other services for free.

Primate Dixon PS has announced it is offering every pupil free ‘fruit for all’ and ‘toast for all’ in winter. The school is also offering free hot dinners for all pupils during the cold month of January, as well as giving all primary seven pupils a free sweatshirt.

All games and sports coaching will also be free-of-charge and the school will pay the fees for all swimming lessons.

A letter from the school to parents stated, “Primate Dixon Primary School, remains very conscious of the financial pressures families are under and how these are very likely to get even more severe in the months ahead.

“This year we are able to provide O’Neill’s Primate Dixon half-zip sweatshirts for our P7 children. We will have a sweatshirt for every P7 child – free of charge. We are expecting delivery of these shortly, it may be early September, we will keep P7 parents updated.

“We will continue to ensure that every activity that takes place in Primate Dixon is always, always free-of-charge. This year again we will be providing fruit for every day of the school year – so no need for break items.

“Through the winter months, December to February, we will have Toast For All at the beginning of every morning. Last year, we were able to provide Hot Dinners for All through January until February mid-term.

“We will again be doing our very best to have Hot Dinners for All in January 2023. Hot Dinners for All will be free-of-charge for all who wish.”

The school will also offer a number of free tutoring sessions for pupils who are struggling and for P7 pupils who are preparing for transfer tests.

The school added, “We look forward to having a great school year ahead. We will continue to do all we can to make this happen for every child.

“And, once more, just to emphasise that every activity in the letter along with others will continue to be free of charge at the Primate Dixon.”