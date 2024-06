AN engineering lecturer at South West College’s Omagh campus is among those awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

Having graduated from Manchester University in 1972 with a degree in Civil Engineering, William Joseph Young worked with the DOE road service until 1981.

He then joined the Northern Ireland Housing Executive where he worked until 2009 ahead of taking on his current role in Civil Engineering Development at South West College in Omagh.

Mr Young said, “I have been extremely fortunate in my career to have experienced a diverse range of job roles, as a professional civil engineer.

“However, the greatest satisfaction has been the opportunity afforded to me, by South West College, to give back something tangible to my profession and industry, by mentoring and encouraging the next generation of civil engineers.

“While this award has been made to me as an individual, it is an acknowledgement of the work carried out by the committed team of professionals, who developed and continue to deliver this highly successful Foundation Degree in Civil Engineering at South West College.

“I would like to dedicate the Honour to my late sister Yvonne, who sadly passed away before the announcement of the King’s Honours List.

“She had always maintained a very keen interest in my career but more particularly since I joined South West College in 2009.”

Husband to Noelle and father to Emma and Andrew, Mr Young is also vice-chair of Omagh High School’s Board of Governors and treasurer of both the Tyrone Protestant Orphan Society Committee and the Drumragh Evergreen Senior Citizens Club, as well as an active member of St Columba’s Church, Omagh.

St Columba’s Church has sent their ‘warmest congratulations’ to Mr Young in an online statement that read, “Although this award is given in recognition of William’s professional achievements, many of us can testify to his outstanding contribution to many church, civic and charitable organisations in Omagh and beyond.”