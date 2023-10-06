Commemorative plaque proposed for Archie Jack

A STRABANE man, whose name has been etched in Ireland’s maritime history books, could have a plaque installed at the Alley Theatre in commemoration of his life.

Archie Jack became the first person to find evidence of a Spanish Armada shipwreck off Kinnagoe Bay, Donegal in 1971. Over the next decade, the decaying carcass of the 16th century ship was searched incessantly and its the materials, which had been submerged since September 1588, were salvaged and are now on display in the Tower Museum, Derry and the Ulster Museum, Belfast.

Mr Jack passed away last month, aged 84.

On Wednesday of last week, Derry City and Strabane District Council proposed the installation of a plaque.

Sperrin independent councillor Raymond Barr led the tributes to the Strabane man and proposed that the plaque be placed in the Alley Theatre, as a “permanent tribute to Archie and his story, which need to be remembered.”

He told the Council how Archie “fell in love” with Kinnagoe Bay and would spend every Summer there camping and “talking to anyone who cared to listen to his story” and educating locals and visitors.

On August 28, an event was held at the bay celebrating Mr Jack’s life.

Ballyarnett councillor Sandra Duffy attended the event and said there was “a lot of love and appreciation in the local area” from the many people who met him since he has been camping and sharing knowledge on the site.