A WELLNESS evening at Canavan’s of Garvaghy proved to be a resounding success, with dozens of people enjoying the opportunity to relax and take a break from their busy schedules.

Organised by the charity, Child Loss Support NI, the event gave people the chance to unwind, recharge and prioritise their health by exploring different ways of enhancing their overall wellness.

The occasion also attracted a number of quality speakers who gave an insight into their life experiences, and how they have overcome challenges and difficulties and grasped new opportunities.

Advertisement

Some of those who were in attendance spoke of how successful and beneficial that they felt the event had been.

“The atmosphere at the event was just incredible and wonderful.

“The attention to detail was simply amazing. It was just fantastic to see so many people come out and support what was such a brilliant event,” said a delighted attendee.

Another of those who attended said that everyone there had a common goal of improving their mental health and wellbeing.

“It was nice to take time out and get some tips from the speakers, and take time out as a busy mother.”

The event was hosted by Annette Kelly of Little Penny Thoughts, and among the other speakers were Frank Diamond, Amanda O’Neill, Mark Harte, Geraldine Mullan and Geraldine Leyden, who touched on different aspects of mental health and wellbeing at what proved to be an outstandingly successful event.

Katrina O’Neill from Child Loss Matters took to the stage, and talked about the group which meets in Omagh on the last Saturday of each month at the Eco, Centre, MACCA Centre, Mullaghmore.

Advertisement

Anyone wishing to find out more about the group can reach out via info@clsni.org