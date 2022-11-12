Community garden is opened in Dunamanagh

A SPECIAL delegation has visited the cross-community environmental hub in Dunamanagh to open a new community garden.
Omagh woman, Margaret Geelan, officially opened the McGill Garden, which is named after her late father and mother, who played a huge contribution to the creation of this new community space, and a tree was planted to mark the occasion.
The McGill family have played a key role in promoting awareness about the importance of protecting and enhancing the wildlife and
natural resources of the Dennett Valley.
The new sign above the entrance to the McGill Garden highlights the immense contribution the family has made to community development works over many decades in the local area.
The group included representatives of the Executive Office and Derry City and Strabane District Council.
Council’s Good Relations officer Pauline O’Neill said, “I want to thank the McGill family and our partners in the Executive Office for their ongoing commitment to improving community relations and creating shared green spaces for all to enjoy.
“The McGill Garden is a fantastic addition to the community environmental hub here in Dunamanagh, and builds on the wonderful work that the McGill family have done over the years to support the local community.”
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)