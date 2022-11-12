Community garden is opened in Dunamanagh

A SPECIAL delegation has visited the cross-community environmental hub in Dunamanagh to open a new community garden.

Omagh woman, Margaret Geelan, officially opened the McGill Garden, which is named after her late father and mother, who played a huge contribution to the creation of this new community space, and a tree was planted to mark the occasion.

The McGill family have played a key role in promoting awareness about the importance of protecting and enhancing the wildlife and

natural resources of the Dennett Valley.

Advertisement

The new sign above the entrance to the McGill Garden highlights the immense contribution the family has made to community development works over many decades in the local area.

The group included representatives of the Executive Office and Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Council’s Good Relations officer Pauline O’Neill said, “I want to thank the McGill family and our partners in the Executive Office for their ongoing commitment to improving community relations and creating shared green spaces for all to enjoy.

“The McGill Garden is a fantastic addition to the community environmental hub here in Dunamanagh, and builds on the wonderful work that the McGill family have done over the years to support the local community.”