DOZENS of schoolchildren from a variety of cultures in Dungannon will be taking part in a new football coaching programme with a view to promoting health, fitness, teamwork and partnership.

The coaching will be provided to pupils from St Patrick’s Primary School through a new initiative between Thomas Clarke GFC and Aodh Ruadh in Dungannon over an eight-week period.

The sessions will be hosted in the brand new Community Hub, now home of Thomas Clarke GFC. Bringing together a varied mix of cultures including East Timor, Portugal and Lithuania to name a few, it is hoped that the programme will affirm the children’s sense of place and pride within the community.

Advertisement

The initiative is supported by the Department for Communities and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme.

Blanaid Bruce, from Radius Housing, said, “Dungannon is one of the most multicultural areas in Northern Ireland, and there is a real openness to finding out about other cultures and ways of life.

“Bringing these school children together to learn about local sports and other cultures whilst gaining new skills and improving their fitness is an excellent project that Radius is delighted to support.”

School Liaison Officer at Dungannon Thomas Clark GFC, Gareth Devine, said, “I would like to acknowledge the cooperation and enthusiasm of principal Seamus McCreesh and the devoted teachers at St Patrick’s Primary School, Dungannon, and also Sean Patterson and the team at Ace Coaches, Dungannon who will ensure the safe transport of the children to and from the sessions.

“A very special thanks to the dedicated coaches of the Clarkes and Aodha Ruadh.”

Radius Housing currently has 14 shared housing developments across the North, including Earl’s Court in Dungannon.