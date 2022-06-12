Charity run in memory of Tyrone GAA coach raises over £2,000

A CHARITY run in memory of an All-Ireland winning GAA coach from Augher who died last year has raised more than £2,000 for Marie Curie.

Fergal McCann achieved memorable success as coach to the Tyrone senior football team at Ulster and All-Ireland level.

He also coached with various clubs at senior level and gave so much of his time to his own Augher St Macartan’s club over the years.

Mr McCann spent a number of years as an official GAA coach at St Patrick’s Primary School in Aughadarragh and in several schools across the district, helping pupils develop not only their football skills but their liking for general exercise as well.

Fergal became a dedicated runner himself and so the staff and pupils of St Patrick’s felt that a charity run in his honour would be a fitting event to hold.

As the sun shone encouragingly through the trees of Knockmany Forest, they set out on their emotive, inspiring run. The spirit of Fergal helped all participants as they completed the course.

Aughadarragh principal, Gemma Quinn, then presented a £2,320 cheque to Fergal’s family for their chosen charity of Marie Curie. The pupils raised this fantastic amount through sponsorship and great support from the community.

Everyone associated with Aughadarragh St Patrick’s would like to thank all those who sponsored the superb efforts of the pupils.

The McCann family also expressed their deep appreciation of such a wonderful event and fund-raising effort in memory of Fergal. The St Patrick’s school Facebook page summed up what the day meant to all in the Aughadarragh community and beyond.

“We set this day aside to run around Knockmany Forest in memory of a special man, Fergal McCann. Fergal is sorely missed and always remembered fondly. He was our school coach and a friend to us all.

“As Fergal ran the pathways in Knockmany numerous times, his spirit remained with us as we honoured his memory today. He must have had a hand in sending us the glorious sunshine too! Rest easy, Fergal.”