Will’s charity chop in honour of dear friend lost to cancer

A KIND Omagh man, who sadly lost his dear friend to cancer, has, in her honour, cut 16 inches off his hair in aid of two charities that help young people with the disease.

Will Convey recalls, with fondness, the memories he has of Jessica Dunville (pictured left), of Omagh, who sadly passed away in June 2018, aged 24, following a brave 23-month battle with Hodgkin lymphoma.

Speaking to the UH, the 36-year-old explained that he has been growing his hair for the past five years – but just a few weeks after Jessica’s death, he decided that he was going to donate his locks to the ‘Little Princess Trust’ when the time was right.

Advertisement

Established in 2006, the charity provides free real hair wigs to children and young people, up to 24 years, who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

But that is not all: As part of Will’s charity chop, he has also been raising funds for ‘Young Lives vs Cancer’ – formerly known as ‘CLIC Sargent’ – as it was Jessica’s ‘chosen charity’, and one close to his heart.

“The charity is so important to me, and to Jessica’s family,” Will said. “They helped the Dunville family, during and after Jess’ illness, by giving advice and guidance throughout.

“They support so many that are going through the same experiences they did.”

‘Fundraiser is ongoing’

At present, Will, who is sporting a short ’n’ styled do, thanks to his sister’s skill with the hairdressing scissors, has raised £727 for ‘Young Lives vs Cancer’ – but there is still time to donate to his cause.

“My fundraiser is still ongoing,” Will said. “And to everyone who has donated already: I don’t have the words to express how amazing you are. Thank you so much.

Advertisement

“And let’s not forget those that this will help; families and people like Jessica, a wonderful woman, whom I miss deeply,” he added.

“Jessica would be so happy that you donated.”

And Will, how do you feel about your new cut?

“I feel the same!” he smiled. “It’ll grow back, and I’ll do another fundraiser when it is long enough again.”

l If you would like to donate to Will Convey’s cause, and help raise money for ‘Young Lives vs Cancer’, please visit Will Convey’s Facebook page, where a link to his fundraiser can be found on his profile.