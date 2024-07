HUNDREDS of people attended a fundraising coffee evening for a young mother from Tyrone who is currently going through cancer treatment in New Zealand.

Louise Scott (43), originally from Gillygooley, was diagnosed with breast cancer while she was pregnant with her daughter Lily, and has since undergone multiple treatments including a mastectomy and chemotherapy.

Sadly, tests revealed that the cancer had spread to her liver and is now at stage four – the most severe level.

Last month, Louise’s family launched a JustGiving page which has raised over £53,000 so far.

Wednesday’s fundraiser at Gillygooley Orange Hall, which was organised by Louise’s sister, Andrea Rennie, raised an additional £4,850 on the night, with donations still coming in.

The money raised will go towards covering the costs of medical fees as Louise undergoes further treatment in New Zealand.

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald, Andrea thanked everyone who attended.

“The support from far and wide was just amazing, and it was a fantastic night overall,” she said.

“We had set out to send Louise a great big ‘hug from home’ and that’s exactly we we achieved.

“Those who attended on the night took plenty of photos and sent them to Louise, and she was delighted to see and hear from everyone.”

A free draw was held on the night which included prizes such as a Nathan Carter ‘meet-and-greet’ tickets, tickets to Dergfest, and a consultation voucher from Claire Nethery at Optimal Wellth.

Andrea added, “Louise specifically requested that the draw was free, so those who attended were automatically entered as a thank you for coming out and supporting the event.”