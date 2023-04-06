Concerns mount after several drug wrappings found on Park Road

RESIDENTS in the Park Road area of Strabane have expressed ‘deep concerns’ after finding a significant amount of discarded wrappers containing drugs on a rural part of the road.

Due to its out-of-the-way location, locals fear that the area may now become a haven for drug users, far from the prying eyes of law enforcement.

They also say that the area has begun to experience a ‘massive increase’ in night time traffic along the railway line close to McKinney’s Bridge.

Residents contacted local Sinn Fein representative Brian ‘Barney’ Harte, who has issued an appeal for those using the area as a drugs hot spot to ‘get off the backs’ of locals in the area.

Mr Harte said, “I have been contacted over the weekend by a number of residents of the rural part of Park Road who are deeply concerned that their area is being used as a drugs den. On investigation, residents found a large number of discarded bags and other evidence of heavy drug use.

“It would seem either people are driving down to this isolated area to take drugs or dealers are there selling to young people. This road is popular for families out walking and there are concerns that young children could find these bags and think they are confectionary or dogs could ingest them.

“We appeal to walkers to be careful whilst walking in the area with their children and dogs. We call on those using the area to abuse drugs to get off the backs of local residents.

“We will also be calling on the PSNI to step up patrols in the area to deter such activity.”

Police in Strabane received a report of suspicious activity in the Park Road area on the evening of last Thursday.

A spokesperson said, “It was reported that a number of cars had been parked near the old railway line and that there may have been drug use in the area. Officers attended but found no vehicles or persons present.

“Police take all reports of criminal activity seriously and will ensure that this area is patrolled regularly and would continue to encourage anyone with any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact them immediately on 101.”