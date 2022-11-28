Concerns over pedestrian safety in Beragh

SINN Féin MLA Declan McAleer has welcomed DFI Roads commitment to carry out a further traffic calming assessment in Beragh, following concerns raised about pedestrian safety in the area.

Mr McAleer said, “Cllr Patrick Withers and I have been in ongoing contact with local residents regarding their concerns about the speed of traffic going through the village.

“There are particular concerns at the entrance to The Red Knights pavilion which is the main hub of community life in the local community. We have been on-site on a number of occasions and have witnessed cars entering the village at speed.

“There is also serious concern that there is a break in the footpath between the pavilion and the village thereby forcing pedestrians to cross the road at Riverdale housing development where it is very dangerous. What is even more precarious is that many people continue walking across the bridge where there is no footpath.

“There is strong local concern that someone could get hurt or killed and I have asked DFI to assess the area for additional traffic calming and pedestrian safety measures at this location and also on the Moylagh Road due to concerns raised by many residents of Moylagh Meadows.

“In their reply, DFI have said they will get temporary traffic counters put down close to the speed limit signs on the Moylagh Road and on the Cooley Road close to the entrance of the Red Knights pavilion.

“These counters will record the speed and volume of traffic and will enable DFI to carry out a further traffic calming assessment. Using these results, they will consider additional traffic calming measures on both roads and their Active Travel Section will assess and consider safety issues associated with the missing foot way at the bridge.”