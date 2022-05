THE Cookstown Continental Market returns on Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29 for a two day family festival of great food and entertainment.

Market Place Europe will travel to the Tyrone town with over 40 traders from across Europe to offer lots of culinary delights including Dutch pancakes, paella, pizza Napoletana, and sweet treats, to name a few. Visitors can also enjoy some shopping with many stalls offering jewellery, fashion, handmade crafts, toys and flowers.

Entertainment will be provided for all the family including children’s walkabout characters and live music.