Cookstown group receives new funding for music therapy

A TYRONE group is hoping to help young people with autism through music therapy, after securing Lottery funding.

Last week, the Apex Music Centre in Cookstown celebrated the £5,940 grant to deliver music therapy sessions to children and young people with autism, which will help develop communication skills and improve wellbeing.

Graham McKinstry from Apex Music Centre expressed his delight with the funding boost.

He said, “We’re incredibly excited to get started with the music therapy sessions in our centre in Cookstown to help children and young people, aged six months to 18 years old, with autism, especially those with profound speech and communication difficulties. Many thanks to the National Lottery Fund and National Lottery Players for making this project possible.”

Apex was one of 18 projects in the Mid Ulster area to benefit from The National Lottery Community Fund.

TABBDA (Traad, Ballyronan and Ballinderry Development Association) also received a £190,178 grant to rebuild their activities programme at their community venue following the pandemic.

The Mid Ulster Gaming Club in Pomeroy has been awarded a £480 grant to cover some core costs so they can continue to support their members, many of whom who have special needs, poor mental health and are socially isolated.