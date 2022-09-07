Council due to commence works at Fintona Play Parks

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council is due to commence works to upgrade Ecclesville and Ashfield Gardens Play Parks in Fintona on Monday (September 12).

The proposed works are part of the Council’s play park strategy to develop, transform and upgrade play parks in the district. The works will include the upgrade of the play equipment and the provision of inclusive play facilities.

Speaking about the works, the Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Barry McElduff, said, “I am delighted to see the continued roll-out of the Council’s Play Park Strategy across the District. The Council is committed to ensuring that our people are healthy and well physically, mentally and emotionally.

“The provision of play park facilities contributes significantly to this by providing a safe place for children and young people to be active and connect with others.

“This provision also helps to meet the recreation and play needs of families. Play parks can be a ‘lifesaver’ in this respect”.

The works are scheduled to be completed in December 2022. During the closure period, alternative play facilities are available at Denomona and Mill Street Play Parks in Fintona or Dromore Play Park.