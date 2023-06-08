Council hopes Grange play park will fully reopen soon

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is hoping that a signature feature of its new destination play park at the Grange will be fully re-opened before the start of the school holidays at the end of this month.

It is one month since the climbing equipment and slides – designed to reflect the church spires dominating the Omagh skyline – were closed temporarily.

The UH understands that the decision was taken after children were witnessed jumping from the structure, which is one of the key features of the recently-refurbished play park.

Advertisement

Since then, a security fence has been erected around the structure while the other parts of the play park remain open.

The council said that the misuse of some equipment by a small number of young people had placed themselves and other users at risk of injury or harm. The temporary closure was implemented as a precautionary measure and not as a result of damage to the equipment.

“The council is working with the original contractor to identify and implement relevant and proportionate mitigations to enable the early and full reopening of the play park,” said a spokesperson.

“Council looks forward to an early re-opening of the full play park in anticipation of the summer holidays and the continued spell of good weather.”

They added that the play park at the Grange continued to be well-used with a zip line, swings, trampoline and inclusive play pieces proving popular with younger residents.