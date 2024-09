FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council is hosting a series of free events to celebrate Positive Ageing Month across the district this coming October.

The events are being held in partnership with the Western Health Trust, Public Health Agency and South West Age Partnership.

Positive Ageing Month, which takes place annually, is a month-long programme of events and activities for older people aiming to recognise and celebrate the contribution older residents make in local communities and to allow opportunities for older people to be active and social.

This year’s programme of events includes swimming, quizzes, autumn wreath workshops, community litter picks, a dementia friendly film showing and drumming workshops.

Participants will also be able to take part in a six-week ‘Remembering and Reminiscing’ Programme, beginning in October in Strule Arts Centre, with a focus on a range of themes including agriculture, music and fashion.

A number of information events will take place including financial, cost of living and healthy eating advice, falls prevention and home safety talks and governance training for older people’s groups. The events are free to attend but some require pre-booking in advance.

The council will also be illuminating Strule Arts Centre in purple on October 1 to recognise International Day for Older Persons and the start of Positive Ageing Month.

Launching Positive Ageing Month, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council chair, Cllr John McClaughry, said, “The council is pleased to once again be working with our partners to put together a varied programme of events for Positive Ageing Month including both in-person and online activities.

“Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is committed to ensuring that our older residents lead more independent, engaged and socially active lives and Positive Ageing Month provides an opportunity for us to achieve this and recognise how we can support older people in our District.

“I encourage everyone to take part and attend as many events as possible and take the opportunity to socialise and create connections and try something new.

“I would like to thank our partners, South West Age Partnership, WHSCT and PHA for their ongoing commitment to the Positive Ageing Month initiative. The Council recognises the importance of such partnership working to enable us to deliver a range of activities and events to benefit our residents.”

Seamus Ward, Head of Health Improvement, Equality and Involvement, Western Health and Social Care Trust, said, “I am delighted once again to support the annual Positive Ageing Campaign. It continues to be a great opportunity to celebrate the contribution that older people make to our communities.

“I would like to thank all our partners for providing a wide range of activities and events again this year, and highlighting the great results that can be achieved by working in collaboration with each other.”

Marj Aitken, South West Partnership chair, said, “I would like to thank the Western Health & Social Care Trust, Fermanagh & Omagh District Council and the other organisations we work with for all the support to bring you all the fantastic activities on offer. I hope everyone participating has a wonderful Positive Ageing Month.”

For further information on the programme for Positive Ageing Month in the Fermanagh and Omagh district and how to book events, please visit the council website or telephone the Age Friendly Officer 0300 303 1777.