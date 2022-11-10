Countdown to festive season begins in Mid Ulster towns

IT’S started… the countdown is on to the Christmas celebrations in Dungannon, Coalisland, Cookstown and across Mid Ulster.

This week, Mid Ulster Council launched the start of the festive season, promising that “November and December in Mid Ulster are full of festive fun to help you spend time together with friends and family this Christmas”.

“From the lights switch on, which are making a welcome return to our town centres this year, to entertainment, craft workshops and festive concerts, there’s lots to brighten up the darkest of days,” a council spokesperson said.

Cookstown Town Centre is the first to light up this year, on Friday, November 25, from 6.30pm – 8pm. William Street will come alive with entertainment from Stewartstown Panto, Tullylagan Pipe Band and Band of Gold, finishing with a fantastic Showstoppers Parade to count down to the Lights Switch On by Santa, who’ll arrive in style. On Street Entertainment includes face painting, The Gaming Bus, Art Cart and Character Walkabouts for those Christmas selfies! The Christmas Lights Switch On will take place at approximately 7.25pm. Road diversions will be in place on William Street from 5pm to 9.15pm.

Market Square, Dungannon will also be a hub of festive fun on Saturday, November 26 from 1pm to 8pm. Family focussed festive fun will take place in Market Square from 1pm including music to get you in the festive mood from on-stage DJ, Choirs and the Manhattan Swing Band, face painting and family fun activities hosted in The Space, Market Square.

The arrival of Santa and Christmas Lights Switch On will take place from approximately 7.45pm. Market Square Car Park will be closed from 5pm to 10pm with diversions in place during this time.

Coalisland will showcase its brand-new Christmas tree situated in the civic space at the Cornmill Heritage Centre and Car Park on Sunday, December 4 from 1pm to 7pm.

The popular Na Fianna Christmas Fair will be held in the Parochial Centre from 1pm to 5pm, followed by the Christmas Lights Switch On, starting with Christmas music performed by The Crafty Crows live on stage. From 5pm to 6.30pm, there’ll be free face painting, the opportunity to take a selfie with festive characters, or to meet Santa in his cosy corner in the Cornmill.

Craic Theatre will knock your Christmas socks off on stage from 6.30pm to 6.50pm. The Christmas Lights Switch-On will take place at approximately 6.50pm.

There’ll be lots of entertainment to make town centre shopping go with a swing including music and Christmas characters, all happening between 12pm – 3pm each Saturday from 3 to 17 December.

For full details of the Christmas programme of activities across Mid Ulster, including information on planning your visit if you have accessibility needs, visit www.midulstercouncil.org/Christmas