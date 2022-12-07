Countdown to the Jingle Ball Run in Dungannon

DUNGANNON is all set to have a ball, or 10,000 balls to be more accurate, for a spectacular Christmas fundraiser.

The multi-coloured plastic balls will cascade from Dungannon’s Castle Hill to the Market Square on Sunday, December 18 in a unique charity event organised by the town’s Traders’ Association.

The Jingle Ball Run will benefit three charities, St Vincent De Paul, The Dungannon Foodbank and Zambia Education Development with balls on sale for £2 each and a top prize on offer for the winning ball of £1,000 cash and shopping vouchers of £500 and £300 as second and third prizes. The event is sure to generate much excitement as people cheer on the balls, hoping theirs makes it to the winning line outside Dungannon Library.

The event is the brainchild of Brian MacAuley who has seen the footfall in the town centre increase in the past few months with the addition of the nearby Space at the Market Square close to the location of the ball run. In addition to the Jingle Ball Run, which kicks off at 5.30 pm, there will be a Christmas Market taking place in the newly refurbished shipping containers at The Space.

“I have seen a similar event take place in Cork and I was amazed by the interest and excitement it generated,” said Brian.

“It really is a spectacle to see 10,000 balls roll through the town and people lining each side of the street willing them on.”

In the build-up to the race on the day, many of Dungannon’s ball sports’ teams and players will be taking part in a number of ball-related challenges including members of the rugby, GAA, soccer, hurling, hockey and golf clubs.

Dungannon Traders Association spokesperson Stephen Mohan praised those who have supported the event.

“We are very grateful for the continuous support given by Mid Ulster Council and their help to make this event possible which gives people the opportunity to shop and socialise in Dungannon,” said Mr Mohan.

Speaking on behalf of St Vincent de Paul, Mandy Cavlin said this fun event will help the charity share out to those in need from all sides of the community, particularly in times of need.

Matt Graham from Dungannon Foodbank said: “The event will help our Outward Focus Christmas initiative where we help people throughout the year as support is not just for Christmas but for difficult moments in life as well.”

Balls can be purchased at £2 each from participating shops and online from jingleballrun.co.uk . The Jingle Ball Run is supported by Mid Ulster District Council, JPS Construction, ASM Accountants and McKinney Competitions.