Countdown to the Jingle Ball Run in Dungannon

  • 7 December 2022
Dungannons Jingle Ball Run takes place on Sunday, December 18 at 5.30pm in the Market Square. 10,000 plastic balls will be released with a top prize of £1,000 for the winning ball. Pictured at the launch at the Hill of the ONeill are , Stephen Mohan from Dungannon Traders Association, Mandy Cavlin from St Vincent de Paul, Mid Ulster Council Chair Cora Corry and Matt Graham from the Vineyard Food Bank.
WeAre Tyrone - 7 December 2022
