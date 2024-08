CRAIC and creativity flowed in Aughabrack earlier this month as almost 100 local children took to the community hall to enjoy the annual ‘Well Being Summer Scheme’ event.

Lizzy McAleer and Geraldine Conwell got everyone’s artistic juices flowing with some creative art, whereby the children produced wonderful minibeast pictures, while science experiments led by the gifted Aoife O’Neill also kept the children and adults enthralled with making snow and the ever popular slime.

Anne Daly from Daly Workout and Mairead Conwell kept the children fit all week with lots of PE and games sessions, including dodgeball and relaxing yoga, and Fionnuala Moran made sure the children were well-fuelled for the week with her fabulous baking activities.

The children were also kept super busy with Ricky and Daire from R9 Sports Coaching.

Urban Motion engaged the children with skateboarding and parkour, which is popular with everyone. And Vicky from Gobblefunk got the children’s creativity going with dance, music and drama.

Oonagh Conway and Carol Kerlin provided top class entertainment through song and dance for our very small children.

Kids also had fun making kites with Go Fly Your Kite and Bricks 4 Kidz ensured a great time was had while building tricky lego creations.

One of the biggest hits of the week for smaller children was Parky the Magician – the children simply found him hilarious, and they laughed all day long.

On the same day, the older children were amused by local artist, Barry McGowan, who created caricatures and guided the children on how to draw their own.

The final day of the scheme brought fun and games with Bouncy castles and treats galore. The committee ladies then topped it all off by providing everyone with some delicious hot food as a treat.

A spokesperson from the event said that the extensive programme was carefully planned out for the children and it was thoroughly enjoyed by all.

“There were so many people who helped to make our summer scheme the huge success that it was,” they said.

Here’s to more fun next year!