Craic, companionship and ‘big fat sandwiches’…

As darkness continues to eat deeper into our days, it can be tempting to simply stoke up the fire, batten down the hatches and hibernate in the house until springtime arrives.

However, for older people especially, continuing to get out and about through the chillier chapter of the year is crucial to staying healthy and happy.

Recently, the TyroneHerald was contacted by a woman who told us she had joined a new over-65s group in Dromore – one whose praises she could not sing highly enough.

Originally set up for patients of the Dromore/Trillick GP practice, the lady spoke effusively about the craic and companionship that she called the ‘hallmark’ of the Tuesday Club.

To see what all the fuss was about, we took a spin out to Dromore Sports Complex last week to see the Tuesday Club in motion.

“You must be here from the ‘Herald,” said a friendly-looking fella as we walked towards him across the balcony overlooking the sports hall.

This was Stephen Sweeney, a social worker based in Trillick/Dromore GP Practice.

He stood holding the door as Tuesday Club members trickled in.

Along with the help of other Western Trust staff, and the support of the wider community, Stephen has played a crucial role in establishing the Tuesday Club, which now has a weekly attendance of about 40 people.

“The club is fundamentally a social club for over-65s in the local area,” explained Stephen.

“The idea was basically given to us by patients in the practice who said there was nothing in the area for people of their age.

“They said they could really benefit from some kind of social outlet, so we set about helping them put that together.”

Attempts had been made before to assemble similar groups, but most, unfortunately, had failed.

UNIQUE

“We thought that, as a GP practice, we were in a unique position to help put together one that would take off,” said Stephen.

And so began a process of identifying people who could potentially benefit from the group.

“We did not want to limit membership to patients within the practice, so we spread the word throughout the wider community too.”

When we visited on Halloween morning, the Tuesday Club was in its sixth week.

“In terms of how we spend our time and money, it is all down to the desires of our participants,” explained Stephen.

Each week, the Tuesday Club starts with a cup of tea and a chat, then a chair-based exercise class commences.

Before the afternoon is adjourned, a hearty spread is laid out and everyone sits down to a nutritious lunch.

“The participants said they wanted a mixture of fun activities and educative talks, so in the last six weeks we have had experts in to speak on a range of topics, from falls prevention, to scam awareness, to home safety tips, and today we have Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke in to give a health talk.”

The group has heard music by local musicians, chatted and laughed, and taken more than a few strolls down memory lane.

“The main thing about the group is that everybody enjoys it,” said Stephen.

“Personally, I can honestly say that Tuesday is now my favourite day of the week now. The buzz around the group is just brilliant. Everybody loves coming here.”

Having set the club in its context, Stephen invited us into the room, where the last mouthfuls of morning tea were being taken before the chair-based exercise class commenced.

As the group limbered up before setting about their session, we pulled a few of the less camera-shy attendees out for a chat about what they get from the group.

The first to acquiesce to a brief interview was Margaret McCusker – a woman who has been living in Dromore for the last 48 years.

FRIENDLY

“I am so delighted this group started up because before this we had nothing for our age group,” began Margaret, who lost her husband last year.

“What I like about it is that everyone is so friendly and it is such a great opportunity to meet people.

“I would like to thank all the people that are involved, because what they do here is absolutely brilliant.

“All I have to say now is that I hope it will continue after Christmas – even if we have to pay for it, we don’t mind,” said Margaret.

The next two ladies to kindly oblige were Bernie McCanny and Rita O’Neil.

Bernie, who has been coming to the Tuesday Club from day dot, said, “Everybody seems to be enjoying it and we all just love it.

“The proof is in the pudding; people who come once keep coming back and there are a few new faces every week.

“It is a great thing for the complex and it is a great thing for the communities of Dromore and Trillick.”

CROSS-COMMUNITY

Bernie remarked that the group is attended by members from both sides of the community.

“It is kind of an inter-denominational thing, we all mix, and everybody gets on well.”

It appears tea, sandwiches and chair-based exercises are the Kryptonite of religious division.

“We leave every Tuesday looking forward to the next,” said Bernie.

Before we hit the road, we got a quick word with Rita, who told us a bit about her roots and why she loves the club.

“I am Rita O’Neil and I live out in the country.

“I originally came from Kilkenny, but, after living in Dromore for the last 50 years, I now consider myself a Dromore woman.”

Rita said the pandemic had a detrimental impact on her social life, and that the Tuesday Club has helped her reconnect with old friends.

“It was hard to get back into socialising again. Like a lot of people my age, I probably got a bit lazy during the pandemic. But I am very glad I have got back out.

“The group has helped me get back in touch with people I would not have seen in a while. Like I said, I live in the country, and it would be very seldom you would see a lot of these people if it was not for the group.

“It is a wonderful group and long may it continue.”