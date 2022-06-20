Cycle to visit graves of murdered UDR personnel

A GROUP of security force veterans from Fivemiletown are going to cycle around the graves of all the UDR personnel from Tyrone killed during the Troubles to raise money for two charities close to their hearts.

The two-day cycle challenge, which is starting on July 8, will see the members of Fivemiletown Royal British Legion Veterans Cycling Club visit more than 40 graves.

They will actually start the cycle in the neighbouring county of Fermanagh, at the Lisbellaw grave of Eva Martin.

Advertisement

Fatally wounded by a rocket fragment in Clogher in 1974, she was the first UDR Greenfinch murdered during the Troubles.

All of the money raised by the cyclists will be shared by the Omagh-based veterans’ charity, Military and Police Support (MAPS) of West Tyrone, and victims’ group, South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF).

Last year, a similar cycle around UDR graves in Fermanagh raised £4,000 for SEFF.

But the two-day journey around the much larger county of Tyrone represents an even greater challenge.

Richard Scott, MAPS chair, said, “For the past few months, MAPS have been working with the Fivemiletown RBL Veterans Cycling Club on this noble venture to visit the graves of those who were murdered during the Troubles.

“For us, it is fitting that we are working jointly with the South East Fermanagh Foundation because it is a joint effort to ensure that our colleagues are not forgotten and that we care for those who served and still bear the scars of that service.

“We hope that this two-day event will raise awareness among colleagues that there are people who care and respond to their needs and prove to them that they have not been forgotten.”

Advertisement

Kenny Donaldson, SEFF’s director of services added, “This project is capturing the imagination of the former security force community but also the broader community.”

For details of the upcoming initiative and to contribute to the fundraiser, please go to this link.