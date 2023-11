IN those early years of St Conor’s Primary School, it took a strong character who was dependable, fair and motivated to steer the school toward success – it took a leader.

Colm MacRory, the very first principal of St Conor’s Primary School, was by all accounts, the manifestation of these qualities.

Speaking on behalf of his father, who has since passed on, Colm MacRory junior reflected on the 50th anniversary of St Conor’s with both fondness, and indeed disbelief.

“It is just amazing, it really is,” began Colm. “Where did those 50 years go?”

“I’m the middle child in our house and my father Colm MacRory was the principal in Culmore before St Conor’s Primary School was established. He moved over to the new school in 1973 and I moved with him, obviously.”

“I remember I was in Primary 4 at the time with Helen Barrett as my teacher,” recalled Colm.

Colm MacRory Senior played such an integral part in bolstering the St Conor’s community, a community which today, thrives.

And on a final note of bittersweet reflection, Colm expressed how his father would have loved nothing more than to join in the celebrations and share in the nostalgic conversations.

“Daddy would have loved to have been here to celebrate the 50th year of St Conor’s if he could be but he is in a much better place and he will certainly be looking down on us and taking care of us all.”