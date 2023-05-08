Deadline looms for Single Applications

Farmers are being urged to apply now for their Single Applications – or face up to paying a penalty.

The closing date for submissions is midnight on Monday, May 15. After that date, financial penalties will be applied.

So far, more than 15,000 farmers have submitted their Single Applications, meaning some 9,500 still need to make their claim.

Farmers are reminded to allow adequate time to check all information is correct.

The Single Application must be used to claim farm payments under any of the following schemes: Basic Payment Scheme (BPS); Young Farmers’ Payment (YFP); Regional Reserve Entitlement allocation or top up (as a Young Farmer or New Entrant); Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS); Farm Woodland Premium Scheme (FWPS); Farm Woodland Scheme (FWS); Forest Expansion Scheme (Annual Premia); Small Woodland Grant Scheme (SWGS); Protein Crops Scheme.

Single Applications should be submitted via DAERA’s online services.

Information and guidance, including helpful videos, are also available on the DAERA website.

For help or information on an application or scheme contact DAERA’s Advisory Service on 0300 200 7848, which is open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

The service has been extended to include Saturdays and Sundays in the run-up to the May 15 closing date.