Dean Maguirc drama students shine light on social epidemic

THIS year, drama pupils at the Dean Maguirc College have decided to use their annual festive performance to shine a light on the homelessness crisis – a social epidemic that will see tens of thousands of people across the island of Ireland without a home this Christmas.

The group of talented pupils, with the expert guidance of their teacher, Mrs Casey, were delighted when Shelter NI – one of the North’s largest homelessness charities – decided to work alongside them to bring their vision to life. Shelter NI run a community initiative in Omagh called ‘Slate’, a project which attempts to offer an alternative to homelessness for young people, aged 16 to 25.

The project reaches into the community and tries to help young people who either are themselves homeless, or find themselves on the brink of becoming such.

For the film, ‘Kindness at Christmas’, the pupils interviewed a senior support worker at ‘Slate’, Shauna Ellison, as well as young service engager, Alex Burke, who shared his experiences of being supported by the organisation.

Both interviews feature in the film and will be showcased just in time for Christmas.

As a token of appreciation and to do their bit for local young people for whom homelessness is a reality, before filming, Mrs Casey and her pupils donated groceries to ‘Slate’.

HUMBLING

Commenting on the project, the school said, “This was a humbling experience for our pupils, and it is hoped that the finished film will help promote awareness, as well as much-needed help people in our community that need it.

“A huge thanks to Shauna, Alex and the staff at Slate for taking the time to talk to us and for agreeing to be filmed.

“Also, well done to Mrs Casey and her pupils. We look forward to seeing the final production soon.”