Death of former Benburb Prior

THE former Prior of Benburb Priory, Fr Bernard Thorne OSM, passed away ‘unexpectedly’ last week in Drogheda.

Fr Bernard, who retired recently, began his ministry at Benburb in 1957 and served in many parts of the world.

He has been described as a person of great ‘spirituality and wisdom’ who brought solace and comfort to many during his selfless service and dedication of over 65 years.

Prior to his retirement, Fr Bernard oversaw a restructuring of Benburb Servite Priory in order to ensure its sustainability as a major centre of spirituality and community support for future generations.

Fr Bernard was a native of Ardee in Co Louth, and his funeral took place on Saturday past at the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee.

Paying tribute in a statement, Benburb Priory said, “It is with great sadness that we note the passing of Fr Bernard Thorne OSM. He was the Prior of the Priory for many years before he retired to Ardee recently where he received the loving support of his family and friends.

“His memory and contributions will live long in Benburb.”

The Benburb hurling club, Dúiche Néill, also commented on the passing of the popular priest, stating, “Fr Bernard will be sorely missed by the Benburb community for his dedication and service to the church and wider locality.”