LONG-SERVING members of the GAA who have provided decades of dedicated work with their local clubs and county have been honoured at the 2024 Tyrone CREDO awards.

Established in 2017, the event marks the contribution of volunteers as players, officials and supporters over many years.

Based on an idea by the former Tyrone chairperson, Roisin Jordan, each recipient is selected by their club.

GAA President, Jarlath Burns, was on hand this year to make the presentations. He thanked all those in attendance for their commitment to gaelic games and culture over the years.

Tyrone GAA Chairman, Martin Sludden, said the event was about paying tribute to all of those who have served their clubs over the years. He added that their nominations were an indication of how valued and appreciated the recipients are within their clubs and communities.

“Tonight marks a milestone in your life of volunteering and as chairman of Tyrone GAA I feel it is only right to recognise the service that you have given to your clubs.

Mr Sludden thanks the former county chairperson, Roisin Jordan, the MC for the night, Conall Martin, former Tyrone player, Niall Sludden and the newly appointed manager, Malachi O’Rourke, and photographer, Rory Cox.

He had a special word of thanks for the GAA President, Jarlath Burns, whom he pointed out is Secretary of his club, Silverbridge Harps, and a volunteer steward at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

“In these roles Jarlath serves as a volunteer, the same as everyone else who will be presented with your Credo award,” he added.

“Since becoming President, Jarlath, has breathed a new air through the corridors of Croke Park. He is a man of the people, where young or old he has time for everyone.”