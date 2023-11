THREE teachers from Castlederg High School have decided to mark the start of Christmas festivities by taking part in a very special event for a local mental health charity.

While many people will spend the run-up to Christmas shopping for presents or planning for the festivities, the intrepid trio are quite literally ‘taking the leap’ for AWARE NI.

Susan Beatty, Ashton Hanna and Sam Jones will abseil down one of Belfast’s most iconic landmarks – the Europa Hotel – later this month.

They decided to get involved in the hope that their efforts will raise awareness as well as money for AWARE NI and allow the charity to continue to educate and support young people and their mental health.

“The AWARE ‘Mood Matters’ Young People Programme is providing vital support to so many pupils in our schools, not only in Tyrone but across Northern Ireland as well,” they said.

“While depression and anxiety can affect anyone at any stage in their life, we believe we can make a small difference by raising money to help AWARE NI continue to deliver their vital work in our schools and hopefully make a positive difference to so many lives.”

Pupils at Castlederg High School have been supporting their teachers with a range of fundraising activities, including a special non-uniform day and further events are planned in the lead-up to the abseil on November 26.

Both the pupils and staff of the school will be wishing them all the best as they put the finishing touches to their preparations ahead of their big fundraising effort.