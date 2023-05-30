Derick Rainey remembered as ‘team player and family man’

A LOCAL rugby devotee and Post Office owner was laid to rest last Friday afternoon, with hundreds of mourners gathering to pay their respects. Derick Rainey, a popular Omagh man, passed away on May 17 in the Palliative Care Unit at Omagh Hospital.

He was laid to rest in Cappagh Parish Church after a service of thanksgiving took place in First Omagh Presbyterian Church.

His service, led by Rev Jane Nelson, painted a beautiful picture of the man Derick was. He was described as a man dedicated to his work, a team player, and most importantly, a man whose life revolved around his family.

Passing away one day before his 81st birthday, Derick was the cherished husband of Pat and the couple were due to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary next year.

Derick, the beloved father of Paul and Jonathan, was also grandfather to Leo, Eva, Ryan and Owen.

Touching music filled the walls of First Omagh Presbyterian Church, provided by friend of the family, Daryl Simpson.

And, as Derick’s remains left the church, members of both the Omagh Accies Rugby Club and Masonic Order lined the exit in a guard of honour – testament to Derick’s popularity amongst the two organisations.

Mr Rainey’s family wished to extend their appreciation for the excellent care Derick received in the remaining few weeks of his life – thanking especially Sister Thelma Graham alongside all the staff at the Pallative Care Unit at Omagh Hospital.

Most notably, Derick was the proprietor of Campsie Post Office for 15 years and, only having planned to stay for five years, he enjoyed it so much that he stayed for a decade beyond what he originally anticipated.

The resounding success of the post office spoke to the hard-working and friendly nature of Derick and his wife Pat – having won Best Post Office in Northern Ireland twice and runner-up in the UK once.

Derick was also a stalwart in the local rugby community. Beginning first as a player for the Accies, he shifted to loyal supporter and club member in later years.

The lifelong clubman was particularly proud to serve as president of the Accies between 2009 and 2011.

Paying tribute to Derick, a statement from the Omagh Accies read, “Derick was a gentleman and we will miss him and his smile.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his widow, Pat, to Paul and Jonathan and sadly once again to the wider Rainey family.”

And, regularly attending meetings right across Ireland, Derick was an esteemed member of the Masonic Order.