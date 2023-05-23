Dexter beef and venison artisan food brand launched in Clogher

A new artisan food group, which will feature tender Dexter beef from cows grazing the upland swards of Sliabh Beagh, as well as the rich tastes of venison and partridge, has been launched in Fivemiletown.

Taking its inspiration from the rolling landscape of Sliabh Beagh, the ‘Sliabh Beagh’ brand was revealed at the Valley Hotel, and it aims to support local farmers and food producers by promoting their goods and services.

In partnership with the brand is farmer, Pat McKenna, who has more than 100 Dexter cows on his home farm near Lough More.

Advertisement

In 2021, Pat was recognised as a ‘Farming for Nature’ ambassador for his innovative work in using GPS collars to manage cattle grazing on Sliabh Beagh.

Through careful land management, Pat has improved the fertility on his land naturally, which has reduced the need to purchase and use industrial fertilisers and pesticides.

For the last two years, he has also used his cows for conservation grazing to reduce vegetation which acts as fuel load for wildfires.

“Many farmers thoughout Ireland have marketed their own Dexter beef, but I think that working with other local producers and the development of a Sliabh Beagh brand will bring a better retun on our efforts in the longer term,” Pat said.

Meanwhile, farmers, Tom Woods and William McKenna, who have spent their lives on Sliabh Beagh, say that they hope to introduce local people to the rich tastes of venison and partridge, as part of the new brand’s products.

Over the last two years, local food producers have gained a range of supports from Countryside Services Ltd, Dungannon, who are managing the ‘Agri-Food Co-operation Scheme’, on behalf of DAERA.

The group came together to explore the potential of developing an artisan food brand that celebrates and promotes the wonderful local food produced in the Clogher Valley, and, in particular, the rolling uplands of Sliabh Beagh.

Advertisement

Group members include the Valley Hotel, who has long championed the quality of locally produced food.

Lisa Williamson, a director in the hotel, is fully supportive of the Siabh Beagh food group, and plans to establish a regular farmer’s market at the hotel.

Chris McCarney who is managing the marketing of the new business stated, “The financial support through the programme allowed us to use the services of a top class designer, and the wonderful creative ideas of our local chef, Tony O’Neill.

“We would never have been able to secure this fantastic kick start for the new business without the support of the Agri-food Co-operation Scheme.”