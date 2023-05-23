This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Dexter beef and venison artisan food brand launched in Clogher

  • 23 May 2023
Dexter beef and venison artisan food brand launched in Clogher
Members of the Sliabh Beagh Artisan Food Group and staff involved with the Agri-food Co-operation Scheme. Pictured from left-to-right are: Russell Forster, Agri-Food Support, DAERA; Thomas Woods, Sliabh Beagh Artisan Food Group; Dr Andrew Kerr, contract manager, Countryside Services Limited; Lisa Williamson, The Valley Hotel, Fivemiletown; Chris McCarney, Sliabh Beagh Artisan Food Group; and Paddy Devlin, facilitator with Countryside Services.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 23 May 2023
2 minutes read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY