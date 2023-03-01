DfI praised for action over Lisnafin flooding

THE Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has been praised for carrying out vital de-silting work in the Lisnafin Park area, which has been experiencing flooding in recent times.

Speaking this week, West Tyrone MLA Maolíosa McHugh thanked the Department for undertaking the work, which involved the removal of debris and other materials which have accumulated in the drains over an extended time period.

Mr McHugh said, “Lisnafin Park is an area prone to water pooling. Last year, a number of cars were damaged in localised flooding following the torrential rains which occurred at intervals last summer.

“After this was brought to my attention, I requested that DfI Roads Service undertake some investigation work to ascertain the cause of the water not receding after a heavy rainfall. As part of the works to rectify the problem, Roads Service undertook a comprehensive de-silt of drains in the area last Tuesday.”

Mr McHugh said he hoped that the remedial action taken by the Department would help address the situation, and that there was nothing more sinister at play in the drainage system in the area.

When contacted by the Chronicle, a DfI spokesperson confirmed that the work had been done, and that two gullies were cleaned out as a resolution to the flooding.