Diamond family shine at Beltex Sheep Breeder’s Club Sale

SECURING both the top ticket at the pre-sale show and top price of 2000gns at the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeder’s Club export sale at Beattie Livestock Sales’ Omagh centre on Saturday, was the ‘Supreme Champion’, a ram lamb from Michael and Kile Diamond.

Their Pointhouse Hazard ET, which was tapped out as male champion and supreme champion by Ross Campbell, of the Cree Flock near Newtonstewart, sold for that top price when knocked down in a two-way split to Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Badoney Road, Trillick, and Matthew Burleigh, Matt’s Flock, Kinawley Road, Enniskillen.

Hazard’s pedigree features Murrays Expert on to the Belvoir View Cadillac Jack-sired Artnagullion Enghantress.

A couple lots later, and Pointhouse Hugo Duncan ET, a full brother from the Carhill Road, Garvagh-based flock, sold to Derek McCrea, Tamnabrady Road, Bready, for 700gns.

Sticking with the males, and Elizabeth McAllister’s Artnagullion Flock from Parkgate Road, Kells, achieved the next best price, when her Artnagullion Gillette ET sold to Samuel Miller, Cregg Road, Claudy, for 980gns. Sired by Artnagullion Eejit, his dam is the Shogun daughter, Artnagullion Water Lily.

The same buyer paid 700gns for Artnagullion George ET, which is, this time, by Rathbone Tony and out of Artnagullion Daisyduke, an Ardstewart Armani daughter.

Aged rams peaked at 600gns when Kevin McCarthy paid that to take Kenny Preston’s Clary Finance ET to work in his Ballycreelly Flock near Comber.

This Hackney Braveheart son, originally bred by Jock McMillan, is out of the Clary Archie-sired Clary Beautiful and worked in Kenny’s Glenpark Flock on Tircur Road, Dunbreen, prior to sale.

Hugh and Eddie O’Neill saw their Lagyveagh Greengrass realise 600gns and Lagyveagh Giles make 500gns.

First to sell, Greengrass, is by Glenkeen Fire Cracker, while his dam is the Munreary Concord-sired Lagyveagh Evelyn. He sold to Keith Young, Garvetagh Road, Castlederg.

At 500gns for the flock from Dickeystown Road, Glenarm, was Giles, which this time sold to Jonathan Graham, Rathneeney, Laghey. He offers different breeding being by Lagyveagh Everest and out of Lagyveagh Blackcurrant, a Fort View Showman daughter.

A further two shearling rams realised 500gns, with the first of these being Matt’s Grand Master ET, a Murrays Expert son from Matthew Burleigh. Bred from the Hackney Corker daughter, Matt’s Double Take, Grand Master sold to Richard Hughes, Cashel, Rosnowlagh.

Matching that 500gns when sold to Marcus White, Listullyard Road, Banbridge, was Kevin McCarthy’s Ballycreelly Gerrard, a Ryder Ecstatic son bred from Ballycreelly Chantal, herself by a V/H Groentenhof ram.

Females peaked at 1900gns for the female champion and reserve supreme, Lakeview Glitter ET, from Gary Beacom, Ballagh Road, Fivemiletown. Selling to John Harbinson for his Glenkeen Flock on Ringsend Road, Limavady, this Ainstable Factotum-sired shearling ewe is out of Lakeview Dusty Treasure, a Hackney Corker daughter.

Two lots later, Patrick Brolly paid 420gns to take Glitter’s full sister named Lakeview Ghost Rider ET home to his Munreary Flock, Foreglen Road, Claudy.

Tony Morning, Drumoghill, Manor, paid 480gns and 420gns for two Airyolland Eejit daughters from Elizabeth McAllister.

Artnagullion Good Golly ET is another out of Artnagullion Water Lily while Artnagullion Gloria is out of Ravara Exit Wounds, by a V/H Groentenhof ram.

The Diamond duo sold the top ewe lamb – a full sister to the Champion – at 400gns to Darren Gallagher for the Richmond Beauties Flock, Richmond Lane, Ballygawley.

Averages: 1 x Aged Ram, £630 (no comparison); 19 x Shearling Ram, £470 (22 x £602 in 2021); 7 x Ram Lamb, £678 (1 x £420); 12 x Shearling Ewe, £501 (19 x £664); 2 x Ewe Lamb, £410 (2 x £893).