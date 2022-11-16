Donaghmore community walks in solidarity for inspirational Lauren

DONAGHMORE’S close-knit community came together at the weekend in a fundraising walk in memory of Lauren Bullock.

Hundreds turned out for the fundraising event which was being held to mark the 21st birthday of Lauren who was killed

in the tragic crush at Greenvale Hotel in 2019, which also claimed the lives of Morgan Barnard (17) and Connor Currie (16).

Advertisement

Classmates and close friends of Lauren were among the large crowd at the walk which started from the Torrent Centre in Donaghmore on Sunday morning.

The walk was organised by the Lauren’s Legacy group – set up by her family – to raise funds for charities supporting children, as Lauren had always wanted her career to focus on helping children.

In a social media post, Lauren’s family expressed their delight with the success of the day.

“Totally and utterly wrecked but so full of joy and happiness at what has been created in Lauren’s name,” they said. “Her legacy not only been to raise a huge amount of money but to bring together a community full of people for a day of celebration.”