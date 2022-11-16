Donaghmore community walks in solidarity for inspirational Lauren

DONAGHMORE’S close-knit community came together at the weekend in a fundraising walk in memory of Lauren Bullock.
Hundreds turned out for the fundraising event which was being held to mark the 21st birthday of Lauren who was killed
in the tragic crush at Greenvale Hotel in 2019, which also claimed the lives of Morgan Barnard (17) and Connor Currie (16).
Advertisement
Classmates and close friends of Lauren were among the large crowd at the walk which started from the Torrent Centre in Donaghmore on Sunday morning.
The walk was organised by the Lauren’s Legacy group – set up by her family – to raise funds for charities supporting children, as Lauren had always wanted her career to focus on helping children.
In a social media post, Lauren’s family expressed their delight with the success of the day.
“Totally and utterly wrecked but so full of joy and happiness at what has been created in Lauren’s name,” they said. “Her legacy not only been to raise a huge amount of money but to bring together a community full of people for a day of celebration.”
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorised as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyse and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.