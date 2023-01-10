THERE were celebrations over the weekend as Ruby Druce, Donegal’s oldest living citizen, turned 107 on New Year’s Eve.

Born and brought up in Castlefinn, Ruby came to live in Letterkenny with her niece Margo Butler on her 98th birthday.

Ruby told the Chronicle’s sister newspaper, the Donegal News that since moving to Letterkenny the locals have been very nice to her.

Outlining her long and colourful life Ruby said she began working in a shirt factory at the age of 15. She loved working and said it was a contributor to her long and healthy life along with plenty of walking and a daily cod liver oil capsule.Living through two world wars, Ruby has seen the world evolve before her eyes. When Covid-19 hit, she found life very tough as visitors were unable to spend time with her.

Avoiding catching Covid until July this year, the pensioner took it all in her stride.

She said she had her daily cod liver oil capsule to thank for her speedy recovery from the virus while her niece Margo described her as being “as healthy as a trout”.

A life-long Pioneer, Ruby joked about going to the pub to celebrate her 107th birthday.

Instead, she decided to take it easy for her big birthday celebrations this year as visitors came to wish her a happy birthday.