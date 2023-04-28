Dromore community comes together to tidy neighbourhood

MEMBERS of the Dromore community armed themselves with litter pickers last weekend to help tidy up the locality.

Those who participated in the ‘big spring clean-up’ were particularly shocked at how much rubbish had been thrown onto the roadside from cars.

Dromore Health & Wellbeing Committee organised the community event. Litter pickers, high viz vests, gloves, bags and safety instructions were given out Friday evening and a register of roads to be cleaned was recorded.

Local people, including families and lots of children, availed of the good weather to collect many bags of litter..

A spokesperson for Dromore Health & Wellbeing Committee said, “Afterwards, everyone remarked on how much litter was along our roads, especially fizzy drink cans, carry out boxes and coffee cups. Obviously there are uncaring individuals throwing rubbish out of their cars creating an unsightly eyesore in our area and endangering wildlife.”

They added, “This is the third year of the litter clean up. In our first year, 160 bags were collected in just one afternoon! It has now become an annual event and the committee and participants appeal to the general public to take their litter home and keep our local area clean.

“The committee wholeheartedly thanks the local community for coming out in force to keep Dromore looking beautiful again.”

Dromore Health & Wellbeing Committee is extremely proactive at organising community-related events.

At the start of the year, they arranged two talks to ‘Beat the January Blues’. This involved a cookery demonstration and nutrition talk by Mairead McBride of MMB Catering and an interactive session with Sinead Welsh on positive psychology and well being. Both events were well attended and proceeds of the nights were presented to Rosemary Teague of Dromore St Vincent De Paul.

A future project is the production of ‘A Community Cookbook’. So Keep an eye on Dromore Health & Wellbeing Facebook page for further information on the cookbook, how to submit recipes and for all other future initiatives.