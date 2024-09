THE successful return of a popular Dromore run in recent weeks reflected a ‘community effort like no other’, according to organisers.

The run which boasted over 580 entries, returned following a five year hiatus, and welcomed both old and new faces to the town.

Organisers were ‘blown away’ by the number of entries and praised the vast spectrum of people who teamed up to make the day a resounding success.

“We want to say a huge thank you to each and every one of you who took part in our race – you are all simply the best,” the spokesperson said.

“The event also wouldn’t have been possible without generous sponsors and to all those who donated goods and services.”

Gerry McGrade, Mark McAloon and James McCaffrey were mentioned for the ‘electric atmosphere’ they generated and maintained throughout the entire event with their music, as well as Martin McGlone for his ‘fantastic’ photography, capturing the day in all its success.

“And to our Dromore 10&5K committee – this race would never have happened without a team of people coming together wanting to bring this race back to our town of Dromore after a five year break,”the spokesperson added. “See you all in 2025.”