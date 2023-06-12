Drumglass parish to host flower festival

A BUSY weekend is expected for the Drumglass Parish as they prepare to host a 34-display strong Flower Festival next weekend for friends and visitors from near and far to enjoy.

Following a nine month postponement, the parish will be marking the golden anniversary of the laying of the foundation stone and the reopening of their church halls, with the cheerful flower festival, two special church services, and a concert with the Lowry Singers.

More than 100 volunteers are also expected to be helping out across the celebratory weekend.

The rector of the parish, the Rev Bryan Martin, described the newly-refurbished hall, where the event is set to take place, as ‘a great asset’ for the church family and wider community. “We hope the official opening service, and throughout the whole weekend, will allow opportunities for parishioners, neighbours and friends we have not yet met, to explore our new building,” he said. “We look forward to opening the doors wide to our community over the weekend of the flower festival as we give thanks to God for His faithfulness in the past, His presence with us in the present and His guidance into the future.”

Guests are welcome to view the beautiful displays from 10am on Friday, June 16, with an official opening service to follow at 11am.

Attendees expected include the Archbishop of Armagh, the Most Rev John McDowell, and representatives of Mid-Ulster Council, with other clergy from Dungannon.

St Patrick’s Primary and Dungannon Primary School choirs who will be singing during the service.

On Saturday, June 17, at 7pm, there is a musical treat with The Lowry Singers in St Anne’s Church. This is not a ticketed event, but all donations are welcome.

The festival will close on Sunday. June 18 at 6:30pm, where the current Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Reverend Andrew Forster will be speaking and giving thanks for a project that began during his tenure.

For more information about the Flower Festival, or to reserve group bookings for refreshments, please contact the parish secretary, Mrs Samantha Sharkey on 028 87752281 or email the parish office at enquiries@drumglassparish.org.