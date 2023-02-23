Drumquin therapist bids to complete all six world major marathons

A LOCAL runner is approaching the finish line in his bid to run six of the world’s major marathons.

Mark Colhoun is a regular participant in Irish long-distance running events and a member of Omagh Harriers.

He has completed multiple races all over the globe throughout his running career.

Advertisement

However, Mark’s biggest goal is to become one of the few people to complete all six major global marathons.

These series of six races are known as the ‘Abbott World Marathon Majors’ and comprise of London Marathon, Boston Marathon, New York Marathon, Chicago Marathon, Berlin Marathon and Tokyo Marathon.

The Drumquin man has already done finished four of these races. And when he completes the Tokyo Marathon in March he will just have the Boston event left.

Mark will be running the Tokyo marathon in aid of Japanese charity, Plan International Japan.

This charity campaigns for better access to education for girls across the country and stop forced arranged marriages.

The Colhoun family will travel to Tokyo later this week and spend a few weeks in the country to experience all the sights and sounds of Japan before Mark’s big race.

Advertisement

In his day job, Mark works as a Cognitive Behavioural Therapist (CBT).

Mark believes running is “a great escape” which can help others improve their mental health.

“I started running because of my profession,” he told the UH.

“Running and exercise is a great way to improve someone’s mental health.

“The long, slow runs are great to clear the mind with that singular focus, ‘I have to finish’.”

After Mark complete the Tokyo marathon, his next big adventure is training to get a time to qualify for the ‘grand daddy’ of marathons – the annual Boston race.

“I have always wanted to complete the all the Abbott World Marathon Majors,” he said.

“After I finish the Tokyo Marathon, it will just leave Boston which is the hardest marathon to get into.

“You need to get a qualifying time and it is the most popular race in the world.”

The Tokyo Marathon will take place on Sunday, March 5.

The route goes through some of the city’s most famous landmarks including the Olympic village and Shinjuku.